Crime

Foreign object shot at Yucca Valley Panda Express

Glass shattered inside restaurant

By:

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 12:22 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 12:23 AM PDT

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department conducted an investigation at a Panda Express in Yucca Valley after something shattered a window Monday evening.

The incident happened at the Panda Express on 58493 Highway 62 just before 7:45 p.m.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia was inside the restaurant when it happened. Glass was shattered all over the floor of the restaurant.

The Sheriff's Department has not determined what caused the glass to break. A SBCSD spokesperson told News Channel 3 that there is no evidence of a shooting. No injuries were reported.

Workers said this isn't the first time something like this has happened in recent weeks.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries