Foreign object shot at Yucca Valley Panda Express

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department conducted an investigation at a Panda Express in Yucca Valley after something shattered a window Monday evening.

The incident happened at the Panda Express on 58493 Highway 62 just before 7:45 p.m.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia was inside the restaurant when it happened. Glass was shattered all over the floor of the restaurant.

The Sheriff's Department has not determined what caused the glass to break. A SBCSD spokesperson told News Channel 3 that there is no evidence of a shooting. No injuries were reported.

Workers said this isn't the first time something like this has happened in recent weeks.

