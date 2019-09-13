Domestic violence call leads to discovery of over 30 guns in an Indio home

Dennis Upton (Courtesy of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department)

A report of domestic violence in La Quinta led to authorities to find over 30 firearms in a home in Indio earlier this week.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, on Tuesday deputies from the La Quinta station were called at a residence on the 56600 block of Palm Drive at approximately 6:05 p.m. regarding a domestic violence incident.

Deputies said the suspect, 51-year-old Indio resident Dennis Upton, fled the scene before they arrived and was not found.

The next day, the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team assumed the investigation and located Upton. Upton was interviewed at the Thermal Station and an emergency protective order was granted and served that required Upton to surrender all his firearms and ammunition. Upton refused to follow this requirement, according to RSO.

RSO revealed that during a search of Upton's residence, located on the 45500 block of Seacliff Court in Indio Thursday evening, investigators found approximately 31 firearms, most of which were unregistered. Authorities also found and seized about 10,000 rounds of ammunition.

Upton was arrested and booked at the county jail in Indio. He has been released on $50,000 bail.

The La Quinta Special Enforcement Team is asking anyone with additional information to contact Deputy Klemme at the Thermal Sheriff's Station by calling (760)-863-8990.