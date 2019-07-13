Deputy injured after attack by naked woman in Yucca Valley

A San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy from the Morongo Basin Station was hospitalized after being assaulted by a naked woman in Yucca Valley Friday morning.

According to the Sheriff's Department, the deputy went to the 56000 block of Taos Trail at around 10:15 a.m. to respond to reports of indecent exposure. When the deputy arrived at the scene, they found Reve Yvette Jackson, 35, sitting naked on her porch.

"Upon contact with Jackson, she began physically assaulting the deputy. Jackson struck the deputy several times causing multiple contusions and lacerations to the deputy's face," reads a news release by the Sheriff's Department.

Other deputies arrived to provide assistance and were able to take Jackson into custody. The injured deputy was taken to the hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Jackson has been booked at the West Valley Detention Center for Assault on a Peace Officer and Aggravated Battery. She is being held on $50,000 bail and is expected in court on Tuesday, according to jail records.

The Sheriff's Department asks that anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Morongo Basin Station at (760)366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.