Deputies investigate armed robbery in Palm Desert
Multiple suspects fled in unknown car
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating an armed robbery with multiple suspects in Palm Desert.
According to Deputy Mike Vasquez, public information officer for the Sheriff's Department, the robbery was reported at approximately 6:20 p.m. near the area of Michigan Drive and Warner Trail.
The suspects, potentially 2 to 3 males, took property at gunpoint and fled the scene in an unknown type vehicle, according to Vasquez.
No arrests have been made and no one was reported injured.
Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.
