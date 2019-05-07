Crime

Deputies investigate armed robbery in Palm Desert

Multiple suspects fled in unknown car

By:

Posted: May 06, 2019 07:48 PM PDT

Updated: May 06, 2019 07:48 PM PDT

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating an armed robbery with multiple suspects in Palm Desert.

According to Deputy Mike Vasquez, public information officer for the Sheriff's Department, the robbery was reported at approximately 6:20 p.m. near the area of Michigan Drive and Warner Trail.

The suspects, potentially 2 to 3 males, took property at gunpoint and fled the scene in an unknown type vehicle, according to Vasquez.

No arrests have been made and no one was reported injured.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries