Deputies investigate armed robbery at Coachella Sears

COACHELLA, Calif.- - Authorities are looking for two suspects who robbed the Coachella Sears store.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies received reports of a robbery in the 49000 block of Cesar Chavez Street.

An RSO spokesperson confirmed that two male adults entered the store, one armed with a handgun and fled store with an unknown amount of currency.

A suspect description was not released at this time. No injuries were reported.

