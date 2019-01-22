Crime

Deputies investigate armed robbery at Coachella Sears

By:

Posted: Jan 21, 2019 09:04 PM PST

Updated: Jan 22, 2019 05:15 AM PST

COACHELLA, Calif.- - Authorities are looking for two suspects who robbed the Coachella Sears store.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies received reports of a robbery in the 49000 block of Cesar Chavez Street. 

An RSO spokesperson confirmed that two male adults entered the store, one armed with a handgun and fled store with an unknown amount of currency.

A suspect description was not released at this time. No injuries were reported.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries