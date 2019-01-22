Deputies investigate armed robbery at Coachella Sears
COACHELLA, Calif.- - Authorities are looking for two suspects who robbed the Coachella Sears store.
According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies received reports of a robbery in the 49000 block of Cesar Chavez Street.
An RSO spokesperson confirmed that two male adults entered the store, one armed with a handgun and fled store with an unknown amount of currency.
A suspect description was not released at this time. No injuries were reported.
