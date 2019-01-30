Convicted child molester & kidnapper arrested by border patrol

Jose C. Gomez (Courtesy of El Centro Sector Border Patrol)

CALEXICO, Calif.- - A previously convicted child molester and kidnapper was arrested by border patrol near Calexico.

According to the El Centro Sector Border Patrol station, agents arrested Mexican national Jose C. Gomez, 63, Monday afternoon approximately 11 miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry. Gomez was suspected of illegally entering the United States.

Back at the station agents were able to confirm that Gomez was convicted of felony child molestation in Georgia in 2007. He was sentenced to five years in prison and was deported in Feb. 2011. He had been previously convicted of felony abduction and kidnapping in Virginia in Aug. 1999. He served to years in prison.

Gomez is being held in federal custody pending prosecution for re-entry after removal.

So far in fiscal year 2019, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have arrested four convicted sex offenders attempting to enter the U.S. illegally.