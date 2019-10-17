Compton teens arrested for theft at the El Paseo Louis Vuitton store

Three teens from Compton were arrested Wednesday afternoon in Palm Desert after allegedly stealing from the Louis Vuitton store on El Paseo.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the burglary at Louis Vuitton on 73515 El Paseo in Palm Desert was initially reported at 4:57 p.m. Deputies determined four suspects stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise and left the area in a dark-colored vehicle.

The suspect vehicle was located at the Chipotle on Dinah Shore Drive and Monterrey Avenue not long after the theft. Deputies found three male juveniles, between 16 and 17 years old, and arrested them without incident, according to RSO.

All three teens will be booked into Juvenile Hall in Indio.

Deputy Mike Vasquez added that there is one outstanding suspect. He is only described as an African-American juvenile.

Anyone with additional information on this incident can contact Deputy Steven Nelson at (760) 836-1600. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call (760) 341-STOP (7867) and reference incident #T192890111.