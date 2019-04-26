Coachella shooting under investigation
No injuries reported
COACHELLA, Calif. - An investigation was underway in Coachella after a shooting Thursday night.
Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies say they received reports of gunfire at approximately 11:30 p.m. along the 84000 block of Laguna Lane.
There were no reports of any injuries, but some cars in the neighborhood were struck by bullets.
Police reported no arrests and did not provide any suspect descriptions.
Deputies were at the scene overnight investigating.
