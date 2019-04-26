Crime

Coachella shooting under investigation

No injuries reported

Posted: Apr 26, 2019 05:29 AM PDT

Updated: Apr 26, 2019 07:57 AM PDT

COACHELLA, Calif. - An investigation was underway in Coachella after a shooting Thursday night.

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies say they received reports of gunfire at approximately 11:30 p.m. along the 84000 block of Laguna Lane.

There were no reports of any injuries, but some cars in the neighborhood were struck by bullets.

Police reported no arrests and did not provide any suspect descriptions.

Deputies were at the scene overnight investigating.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 as the investigation continues.
 


