Coachella man arrested on multiple counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said they were originally called the area of Vermouth Drive on reports of possible sexual abuse.

64-year-old Daniel Ochoa Perez was arrested and booked into Blythe Jail. According to jail records, Perez is being held on $3 million bail and is scheduled to appear in court on May 13.

Due to the involvement of a minor, RSO did not release any more information due to the involvement of a minor.