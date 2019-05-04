Coachella man arrested on multiple counts of sexual abuse of a minor
Coachella man arrested on multiple counts of sexual abuse of a minor.
A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said they were originally called the area of Vermouth Drive on reports of possible sexual abuse.
64-year-old Daniel Ochoa Perez was arrested and booked into Blythe Jail. According to jail records, Perez is being held on $3 million bail and is scheduled to appear in court on May 13.
Due to the involvement of a minor, RSO did not release any more information due to the involvement of a minor.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15