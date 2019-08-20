Cathedral City police investigating overnight homicide

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif.- - The Cathedral City Police Department confirmed they are investigating an overnight homicide.

According to a news release by CCPD, Monday at around 12:52 a.m., dispatch received reports of a disturbance around the 68300 Block of Madrid Road. When officers arrived at 1:01 a.m., they found an adult male on the street/sidewalk area with an undetermined number of gunshots to his body.

Officers started immediate life-saving efforts until the victim was transported to the hospital. The man, a 21-year-old Cathedral City resident, was pronounced dead in the hospital, CCPD confirmed.

The news release reveals CCPD detectives determined a disturbance took place at a nearby residence in the 68300 Block of Madrid Road. At least two males exited the residence and traveled on foot to where the shooting took place.

No witnesses or involved parties were located at the scene and detectives are currently investigating this as a criminal homicide case.

CCPD are aware of the identity of the victim, however, it will not be released to the public until next of kin are notified.

This is the second murder in the city within the same 24-hour period. At approximately 6:45 p.m., in the area of Aliso Road and Avenida Juarez, police found a 29-year-old man with an unknown number of gunshots to his body. Police confirmed they are also investigating this as a homicide.

No other information has been released on this homicide, however, CCPD said the preliminary investigation indicates the two cases are in no way related.

CCPD asks that anyone who has any information related to either incident or believe you have information, to contact Cathedral City Police Detectives at 760-770-0300 or Detective Sergeant Rick Sanchez at 760-202-2488. You can also contact police via the CCPD website by clicking here.

