Brooklyn trio arrested at La Quinta Home Depot for credit card fraud

Three Brooklyn residents were arrested earlier this week at the La Quinta Home Depot for credit card fraud.

Claudine Boston, 22, Musilimont Oniga, 20, and Patrick Howard, 22, were arrested at the Home Depot at 79900 Highway 111 Tuesday at 10 p.m.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, an investigation revealed the trio committed credit card fraud and theft at Home Depots in the Coachella Valley, Riverside County, Orange County, and Los Angeles County.

Authorities said they found equipment used to make fraudulent credit cards along with stolen property, valued at $1,500, after a search of the trio's hotel room and vehicle.

Boston, Oniga, and Howard were arrested for credit card fraud and booked into the Riverside County jail in Indio. All three have been released on $10,000 bail and are scheduled to appear in court on Sep 10.