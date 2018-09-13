Boxing champion charged with killing pregnant mom in Hemet crash

Krystil Kincaid and Marcos Forestal-Coutin

A boxing champion from Cuba accused of killing a 29-year-old mother of three who was eight months pregnant when he struck her vehicle head-on in Hemet while driving under the influence was charged today with DUI gross vehicular manslaughter.

Marcos Forestal-Coutin, 28, was arrested after he allegedly caused the collision Sunday night that ultimately killed Krystil Kincaid of San Jacinto and her unborn daughter.

Forestal-Coutin is being held in lieu of $75,000 bail at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning and was slated to make his initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon at the Banning Justice Center.

The defendant, who is the World Boxing Federation's super bantamweight champion, was not injured in the wreck, which happened about 8:30 p.m. in the 500 block Warren Road, just north of Devonshire Avenue.

According to Hemet Police Lt. Eric Dickson, Forestal-Coutin was driving his BMW over the speed limit south on Warren when he veered into opposing traffic lanes. Kincaid, who was at the wheel of a Chrysler minivan, was unable to steer clear of the defendant's car, and the two vehicles collided in the northbound lanes, according to the lieutenant. The Chrysler caught fire, but patrol officers arrived within a couple of minutes and immediately doused the flames with their fire extinguishers, he said.

Kincaid was pinned inside the minivan, requiring firefighters to extricate her using industrial saws.

The victim's husband of 12 years, Zach Kincaid, told KTLA5 that he was on the phone with her at the time of impact and heard the rescue as it unfolded.

According to published reports, Forestal-Coutin stayed close by and live-streamed the operation with his phone, suggesting that he was the victim.

Dickson said officers detained the defendant, and after questioning him, determined that he was intoxicated, resulting in his arrest.

Kincaid was airlifted to Riverside University Medical Center in Moreno Valley, where she lingered on life support until noon Monday, when both she and the baby died.

She left behind an 11-year-old daughter and sons, ages 8 and 14, as well as a 14-year-old stepdaughter.

On his Facebook page, Zach Kincaid imparted Monday that "my life has been full of adversity, but today I experienced the hardest thing I have ever done. I told my 2 daughters and my 2 sons that a drunk driver killed their mom. The pain and anger I feel within my soul is immeasurable, my heart is broken.''

A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover funeral and other expenses for the family. You can find the page here.

