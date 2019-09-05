Border Patrol arrest Mexican murder suspect in Calexico

Edgar Reynoso-Cervantes, a 30-year-old Mexican national. (Courtesy of Border Patrol)

CALEXICO, Calif.- - Border Patrol agents from the El Centro Sector arrested a man wanted in Mexico for homicide.

Edgar Reynoso-Cervantes, a 30-year-old Mexican national, was arrested without incident Tuesday at approximately 1 a.m. at the Calexico Downtown West Port of Entry, according to Border Patrol.

Reynoso-Cervantes was wanted by Mexican authorities as a suspect in a homicide out of Mexicali, Baja California. No word on when the alleged homicide occurred, but Border Patrol says Reynoso-Cervantes presented a valid B1/B2 Visa at the time of inspection. The Visa has now been suspended.

The El Centro Sector Foreign Operations Branch has made the proper arraignments with Mexican authorities to turn Reynoso-Cervantes over into their custody.

Courtesy of El Centro Sector Border Patrol

"This is a great example of the strong working relationships that our FOB agents have created and continue to expand on with the authorities in Mexico," said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Ryan J. Scudder. "This man thought he could slip into our communities undetected but the agencies involved in the arrest wouldn't let it happen on their watch."

"Partnerships with local and international law enforcement agencies are crucial to bringing fugitives to justice and creating a safer environment on both sides of the border,'' said Sergio Beltran, Officer in Charge at the Calexico port of entry. "As demonstrated by this arrest, CBP officers continue to be diligent in their law enforcement and national security missions.''