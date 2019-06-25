Border Patrol agent assaulted in Calexico

CALEXICO, Calif.- - A border patrol agent was attacked near the border wall in Calexico this weekend, the agency announced.

The assault happened at approximately 11:55 a.m. in the intersection of 1st Street and Dool Avenue. According to a news release by El Centro Sector Border Patrol, the agent was in the area to arrest a man who illegally entered the U.S. "through a breach in an old dilapidated section of wall."

Border Patrol writes that when the agent was in his patrol vehicle, a second person threw a "soft-ball sized concrete rock" through the breach in the wall. The rock went through the driver side window and struck the agent in the face.

Inside the agent's vehicle after the assault

The agent suffered a serious laceration above his eye, Border Patrol revealed. He was transported to the hospital for medical treatment and further evaluation.

"Our Border Patrol agents work in extremely dangerous situations and under heavy duress," said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. "However, our agents continue to perform at an exceptional high level carrying out their duties with integrity and compassion."

@CBPElCentro had one of its #BorderPatrol agents assaulted while patrolling in #Calexico. Our Agents face dangers like this one while maintaining the security of our nation. pic.twitter.com/MLleKATPIo — CBP El Centro (@CBPElCentro) June 24, 2019

The rock thrower fled the scene and remains on the loose. The man who was being arrested was transported to the Calexico station for questioning.