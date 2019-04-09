Beaumont Honey Oil Lab Investigation

BEAUMONT, Calif. - Beaumont Police said no arrests had been made, but an investigation continued into a marijuana cultivation site and a butane honey oil extraction lab.

Police say a passerby reported hearing an explosion and seeing a man running from a home on 3rd Street and Grace Avenue Monday evening at approximately 5:00 p.m.

The witness said the man appeared to be injured and ran to a nearby car.

Banning Police contacted Beaumont Police Dispatchers regarding two people who went to San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital for severe burn treatment.

Beaumont Officers then conducted a safety sweep of the property to determine if there were additional victims.

Officers say they located the remains of a marijuana cultivation site and a butane honey oil extraction lab located in a building on the property.

The Beaumont Multiple Enforcement Team and Detective Bureau is investigating but says no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can contact the police department at 951-769-8500, or information may also be reported anonymously at crimetips@beaumontpd.org.

