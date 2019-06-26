Authorities seek suspects in robbery at Ironwood Park in Palm Desert
PALM DESERT, Calif.- - The Riverside County Sheriff's Department are looking for suspects in a robbery that occurred at Ironwood Park in Palm Desert Tuesday night.
According to RSO, the robbery was reported at 10:25 p.m. in the area of Bel Air Road and Alamo Road. Two victims told deputies they were robbed of undisclosed items.
A deputy at the scene confirmed to News Channel 3 the victims were not transported to the hospital. The victims are currently back at the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station for questioning.
Deputies are searching for 4 suspects. No description has been released.
If you have any information, you can call the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station at (760) 836-1600. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Valley Crime Stoppers at (760)341-7867.
Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.
