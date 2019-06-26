Crime

Authorities seek suspects in robbery at Ironwood Park in Palm Desert

By:

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 11:38 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 11:38 PM PDT

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - The Riverside County Sheriff's Department are looking for suspects in a robbery that occurred at Ironwood Park in Palm Desert Tuesday night.

According to RSO, the robbery was reported at 10:25 p.m. in the area of Bel Air Road and Alamo Road. Two victims told deputies they were robbed of undisclosed items.

A deputy at the scene confirmed to News Channel 3 the victims were not transported to the hospital. The victims are currently back at the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station for questioning.

Deputies are searching for 4 suspects. No description has been released.

If you have any information, you can call the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station at (760) 836-1600. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Valley Crime Stoppers at (760)341-7867.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries