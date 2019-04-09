Mental competency trial scheduled for accused PSPD cop killer

Officer Vegas brother talks about...

INDIO, Calif. - The mental competency hearing for John Hernandez Felix, the 26-year-old man accused of gunning down two Palm Springs police officers during a domestic call on October 8 of last year, has been scheduled for September 25; this coming after the case was delayed multiple times.

Felix was at the Larson Justice Center in Indio Friday afternoon when the judge scheduled the trial.

Hearing for John Hernandez Felix delayed until July 28. His attorneys want time to look at a 2nd doctor's report on Felix's mental health. pic.twitter.com/W7DQKpbrSX — Jeremy Chen (@JeremyChenKESQ) July 14, 2017

Previous court appearance:

John Dolan, Felix's attorney, said he wanted some time to process a second doctor's report on his client's mental health. The judge last month had asked for two doctor's reports on his mental health and halted criminal proceedings because one of the psychiatrists couldn't make it to court that day.

Older brother of Officer Vega, Jose Vega, says he was frustrated by the delays. But his family will continue to show up to future hearings. Zerebny's family was not present but the Vega family told KESQ News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2's Jeremy Chen that they usually have at least one representative there.

PSPD officers were also present in the courtroom Friday morning.

"Our immediate family is going to be here to support my brother's case always. So, most of us are going to be here...even if it's a two minute meeting, but most of us will be here." Jose Vega said.

KESQ News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2 will continue to keep you updated as Felix returns to court for his mental health review hearing.

