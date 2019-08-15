84-year-old accused of driving drunk, killing woman charged with murder

INDIO, Calif.- - An octogenarian accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly crash last month in Palm Springs has officially been charged with murder, the Riverside County District Attorney's Office confirmed.

Leroy Patrick Silva, 84 is accused of running over two women on a sidewalk on North Calle Encilia and Andreas Road in Palm Springs on the evening of July 27.

Police said officers arrived at the scene at around 7:58 p.m. and found the two women in the roadway with Silva gone from the scene. Silva was pulled over by police a short distance away from the scene less than 30 minutes later.

The two women were transported to the hospital with major injuries. According to the John Hall, public information officer for the DA's office, one of the women was pronounced dead on August 3.

According to a criminal complaint, Silva was driving with a blood-alcohol level over .08.

On top of the murder charges, Silva is also charged with DUI, Driving under influence causing great bodily harm, and leaving the scene of the accident, according to the complaint.

Silva is being held at Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta on $1 million bail, according to jail records. His next court appearance is set for August 20 at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

