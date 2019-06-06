22 people arrested in La Quinta Cove after 10-day saturation patrol

LA QUINTA, Calif.- - The La Quinta Police Department issued 23 citations and arrested 22 people in the La Quinta Cove area last week during a saturation patrol.

According to a news release by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, La Quinta Police Special Enforcement Team (SET) identified an increase in criminal activity in the Cove area.

The La Quinta Police Department conducted extra patrol and enforcement in the area from May 21 and May 31 to help reduce criminal activity.

During those 10 days, 22 people were booked into the Riverside County Jail in Indio.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has identified those involved as:

Gabriel Arevalos , 45 of Coachella, for Parole no bail warrant.

Jeffery Baily , 54 of La Quinta, for Theft and Drug arrest warrants.

, 27 of Coachella, for violation of probation and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jesus Camacho, 24 of Indio, for driving without a license.

Mario Espinoza, 28 of La Quinta, for possession of narcotics.

Philip Frank, 30 of Indio, for traffic warrants.

Jonathan Grover, 33 of La Quinta, for public intoxication.

James Houtz , 51 of Indio, for DUI arrest warrant.

, 43 of Indio, for drug paraphernalia. Dakota Larch, 25 of La Quinta, for public intoxication.

Dean Linstrom , 55 of La Quinta, for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Benny Martinez, 25 of La Quinta, for DUI.

Ruben Moya , 50 of Indio, for possession of controlled substance.

Nicolli Navarro, 31 of Salton City, for possession of a controlled substance.

Mike Rodriguez, 23 of La Quinta, for DUI.

Oscar Snachez , 42 of Coachella, for drug-related warrants.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirms one individual was not cited for a crime, but for a infraction traffic violation, and that person’s name was not included in the list above.

Anyone with information on crimes can contact Officer A. McGuire at the La Quinta Police Department (760) 863-8051 or Riverside County Sheriff's Department Dispatch (760) 836-8348.