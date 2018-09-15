100 lbs of marijuana & nearly $100K seized from county church properties

A series of raids today targeting a church's properties in Jurupa Valley and Hemet netted 100 pounds of harvested marijuana and almost $100,000 in cash, authorities said.

The Riverside County Cannabis Regulation Task Force conducted a sweep at locations managed by The Vault Church, allegedly seizing marijuana at 5024 Etiwanda Ave. and 5298 Mission Blvd., both in Jurupa Valley, as well as 291 N. Yale St. in Hemet.

Officers enter the Vault Church

According to the District Attorney's Office, whose investigators head up the task force, which was formed last month, along with the harvested product, 200-300 cannabis plants were seized from indoor grows at the Etiwanda address. Investigators also alleged there was evidence a butane honey oil lab

had been in operation at the site recently. The labs, which involve extracting tincture from marijuana plants, are considered a serious public safety hazard due to the use of gas and extreme heat to complete the manufacturing process.

The monetary sums seized during the sweep could not be calculated exactly, but officials confirmed the total was over $75,000 and under $100,000.

No arrests were made, but the investigation was continuing.

"We will pursue investigations into unlicensed and illegal dispensaries,'' said D.A.'s Bureau of Investigation Chief Joe DelGiudice. "These places operate outside of state laws and use unfair business practices that hurt legal dispensaries. They often supply untested and potentially harmful product to consumers and promote criminal enterprise.''

The Vault Church has publicly acknowledged using cannabis products, both smokable and edible, in meditative ceremonies. Representatives have denied that they operate for the exclusive purpose of selling and distributing pot.

The city of Jurupa Valley sued the church last year, seeking a judicial order for the organization to desist operations. A Riverside County Superior Court judge in May granted the city's petition, and Jurupa Valley voters soon after approved a measure instituting a blanket ban on all types of commercial

marijuana cultivation and sales.

"We recognize the necessity of proactive efforts to address unlawful activities related to marijuana,'' Sheriff Stan Sniff said. "Participating in efforts that leverage our limited resources and act as force multipliers to address community concerns is important, and we are pleased to be a part of

this task force.''

All stationary and mobile marijuana dispensaries are illegal in the county's unincorporated communities. However, multiple cities within the county have ordinances that permit commercial transactions.

The county does permit pot cultivation by patients who are prescribed medical marijuana, and under Proposition 64, individuals who are at least 21 years old may grow up to six plants for personal use in a private dwelling.

