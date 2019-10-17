Crime

$1M of illegal marijuana seized in Anza

ANZA, Calif. - Authorities say they seized illegal marijuana with a street value of $1 million after stopping a van on a Southern California street because a passenger wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

The California Highway Patrol says an officer smelled an odor of pot after stopping the van Monday in Anza, an unincorporated community in Riverside County.

The Riverside Press-Enterprise says the van was full of trash bags and moving boxes that the driver acknowledged contained marijuana.

The CHP says it found 335 pounds (152 kilos) of pot.

Marijuana use is legal in California but some cultivation and transportation of the plant remains illegal.

