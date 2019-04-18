$1 mil in narcotics seized at HWY 86 checkpoint

Border patrol seized over $1 million in narcotics at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint.

According to the El Centro Sector Border Patrol, on Wednesday at approximately 5:35 p.m., a 24-year-old Mexican man with a valid Border Crossing Card approached the checkpoint driving a grey Nissan Versa.

The vehicle was referred to secondary inspection for further examination of his documents and vehicle. During the investigation, agents found 33 packages hidden in an aftermarket floorboard that was located in the front passenger and rear passenger area.

The packages tested positive for the characteristics of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Border patrol revealed eight of the packages were wrapped in cellophane containing fentanyl. Those eight packages weighed 18.33 pounds and had an estimated street value of $997,680.

The remaining 25 packages were wrapped in black tape and contained methamphetamine. The packages weighed a total of 30.27 pounds and had an estimated street value of $69,261.

The combined street value of all the narcotics seized was $1,066,941

"Stopping this narcotics trafficking event represents a significant seizure and undoubtedly softened the blow to our communities that the opioid crisis is causing," said David S. Kim, Assistant Chief Patrol Agent. "Our agents deserve all the credit for the hard work and dedication they display everyday to keep our communities safe."

The man, narcotics, and vehicle were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.