Crime spikes sharply at Stagecoach in 2019

INDIO, Calif.- - Stagecoach's 2019 iteration saw a significant spike in crime since last year, according to the Indio Police Department.

During this year's country music festival, which ran from April 26 to April 28 and kicked off with camping patron load-in on April 25 at 6:00 a.m, 142 total arrests were made. That's a 33 percent spike from 2018, when 106 arrests were made.

This number also trumps the weekend numbers for both Coachella weekend 1 (99 arrests) and Coachella weekend 2 (98 arrests), respectively.

The arrest statistical breakdown:

Drug/Alcohol/Intoxication - 101 arrests

False Identification - 37 arrests

Possession of drugs for sales - 0 arrests

Other - 4 arrests

187 traffic-related citations were also issued:

Unlawful use of a disabled person placard - 76 citations* (DMV placed this number at 78)

Motor vehicle driving violations - 89 citations

Parking violations - 21 citations

Parking in a handicap stall - 1 citation

According to the DMV, investigators verified 2,459 disabled parking placards as legitimate by comparing the placard's assignment number and comparing it with both the paired registration card and the person's identification.

On the other end of the valley, Palm Springs hosted the 30th year of White Party. One arrest was made during the festival.

Stagecoach 2019