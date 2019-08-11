News

Crews rescue two people from Mecca area trail

By:

Posted: Aug 11, 2019 09:28 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 09:31 AM PDT

MECCA, Calif. - CAL FIRE Riverside rescued two people from a Ladder Canyon trail outside of Mecca.

Crews said the rescue happened Saturday.

A rescue team retrieved both people with the assistance of California Highway Patrol Air.

Officials said one person was on top of a plateau while the other was 25 to 40 feet over the side of a steep cliff.

There is no report on their condition.

 

 


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries