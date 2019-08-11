Crews rescue two people from Mecca area trail
MECCA, Calif. - CAL FIRE Riverside rescued two people from a Ladder Canyon trail outside of Mecca.
Crews said the rescue happened Saturday.
A rescue team retrieved both people with the assistance of California Highway Patrol Air.
Officials said one person was on top of a plateau while the other was 25 to 40 feet over the side of a steep cliff.
There is no report on their condition.
