Crews douse Desert Hot Springs garage fire in 34 minutes
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - A fire in the garage of a home in Desert Hot Springs was extinguished in 34 minutes this morning.
Firefighters responded at 4:41 a.m. to a home in the 16100 block of Avenida Atezada and found the garage fully involved in fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Crews were able to contain the fire to the garage and a knockdown was declared at 5:15 a.m., the fire department said.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.
