CREATE Center for the Arts surprised with $10,000 Spotlight Grant

CREATE Center for the Arts surprised with Spotlight Grant

PALM DESERT, Calif. - News Channel 3 and the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation are teaming up to surprise valley nonprofits with $10,000 grants.

On Monday, CREATE Center for the Arts in Palm Desert was awarded a surprise Spotlight grant to assist with programming and renovations.

The center provides a space for arts exploration and empowerment for the community. The studio is fully equipped for those looking to draw, paint, screen print, knit, weave, make jewelry, and more. Tradition meets technology with a virtual reality and 3D printing lab, where you can make and produce your own designs.

Founder and director of CREATE Center for the Arts, Debra Ann Mumm says they serve 5,000 people locally. With renovations underway, this grant comes at a much-needed time.

"Temporary walls, we have need for some bucket sinks, fire cabinets," said Mumm. "We're converting one of our bathrooms into a dark room, so we can provide even more services."

Mumm says all the programs are focused on nourishing creative growth in the valley.

"We serve so many people here in so many difficult capacities in a really meaningful way, so to have that support is just--it's awesome," said Mumm.