Crash shuts down E San Rafael and N Indian Canyon
Three crashes have occured within an hour
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of E San Rafael and N Indian Canyon due to a crash.
No other information is available on this, we are working on getting more details.
There are currently two other multi-vehicle crashes that have occurred at around the same time in the Coachella Valley.
The California Highway Patrol is on scene of a five-vehicle crash on Highway 111 north of Snow Creek Road. The crash was reported at 6:52 p.m., no word on injuries at this time.
CHP and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department are also on scene of a six to seven vehicle crash near Ramon Road and Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage. That crash was reported at 7:28 p.m.
Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on all three crashes.
