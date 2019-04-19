Crash shuts down E San Rafael and N Indian Canyon

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of E San Rafael and N Indian Canyon due to a crash.

No other information is available on this, we are working on getting more details.

There are currently two other multi-vehicle crashes that have occurred at around the same time in the Coachella Valley.

The California Highway Patrol is on scene of a five-vehicle crash on Highway 111 north of Snow Creek Road. The crash was reported at 6:52 p.m., no word on injuries at this time.

CHP and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department are also on scene of a six to seven vehicle crash near Ramon Road and Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage. That crash was reported at 7:28 p.m.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on all three crashes.