Crash on Grapefruit Blvd. slows traffic, one injured

COACHELLA, Calif.- - A crash on Grapefruit Boulevard in Coachella this morning slowed traffic this morning, and led to one person being hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision, which involved two vehicles, was reported at 7:45 a.m. It was reported near the intersection of Grapefruit Boulevard and Avenue 48.

One of the drivers, an unidentified woman, was transported from the scene to an area hospital for treatment.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to have played a role in the crash.

The road was expected to be reopened by noon.