Coyote pup rescued in Thousand Palms dies

The coyote pup waking up after treatement Friday afternoon (Courtesy of Riverside County Department of Animal Services)

A coyote puppy rescued after being found lost and starving in Thousand Palms last week has died.

"Unfortunately, I received a call from the nonprofit organization that was caring for the pup. The coyote pup did not make a comeback. It died overnight after it was impounded last Friday," wrote John Welsh, spokesman for the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.

The 3-month old pup was found alone and near death at around 1:30 p.m. last Friday. Animal service officials had speculated the pup was left all alone after the pup's mother had possibly died.

Friday afternoon Welsh had said the pup came in to the shelter very dehydrated and underweight. Veterinarians were able to save the pup from the brink of death by providing it with fluids intravenously. Officials were hopefully the pup would be able to survive after it had shown more life following a dose of dextrose.

"He really perked up after we provided the dextrose," said Emily Vialpando, a veterinary technician with Riverside County Animal Services. "He really showed more life and looked around and stretched."

The pup was then taken to the Fund for Animals Wildlife Center in Ramona to continue it's rehabilitation.