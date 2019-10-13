News

Couple arrested for alleged drug sales during search warrant

INDIO, Calif. - A woman is behind bars after investigators say they found drugs and evidence of illegal drug sales at an Indio home.

Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force officers arrested 52-year-old Raquel Romero and 33-year-old Aristeo Zamora Arroyo after serving a search warrant in a home on the 46 thousand block of Calhoun street in Indio.

Task Force officers say they confiscated  heroin, methamphetamine, ammunition and reportedly found evidence of illegal narcotics sales.

Romero is being held at the Indio jail with bail set at $50,000.

Arroyo was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation related to a pre-existing medical condition.  


