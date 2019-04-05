County gas prices rise for 20 days in a row

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif.- - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose 3.9 cents today to $3.701, its highest amount since Nov. 7, one day after increasing 3.8 cents.



The recent sharp increases are the result of a series of refinery issues that have reduced supply, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.



``Refineries in Wilmington and Carson reported unplanned flaring as a result of breakdowns last weekend, according to Oil Price Information Service,'' Spring said.



``OPIS also reports that operations have not yet recovered for Phillips 66 after the March 16 fire at the company's Carson refinery. Some Northern California and Pacific Northwest refineries are dealing with planned and unplanned maintenance also, making for a tight gasoline supply throughout the West Coast.''



The average price has risen 20 consecutive days and 25 of the past 26, increasing 43.3 cents, according to figures from the AAA and OPIS. It is 13.8 cents more than one week ago, 44.1 cents higher than one month ago and 20.2 cents greater than one year ago.

