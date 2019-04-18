County gas prices rise 33 days in a row

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif.- - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose today for the 33rd consecutive day, increasing six-tenths of a cent to $4.012, its highest amount since July 31, 2015.



The average price has risen 38 of the past 39 days, increasing 74.3 cents, including four-tenths of a cent on Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.



The average price is 11.1 cents more than one week ago, 72.5 cents higher than one month ago and 47.2 cents greater than one year ago.



The rising prices are the result of a series of refinery issues that have reduced supply, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.



The 2015 figure included stations in San Bernardino County.

