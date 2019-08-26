News

County gas prices hit 5-month low

By:

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 01:02 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 01:02 PM PDT

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif.- - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped two-tenths of a cent today to $3.495, its lowest amount since March 26.
   
The average price has dropped 21 times in 22 days, decreasing 9.2 cents, including one-tenth of a cent on Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.
   
The average price is 1.9 cents less than one week ago, 11.1 cents lower than one month ago and 2.2 cents less than one year ago.


