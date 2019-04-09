County gas prices highest in 1342 days

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif.- - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose today to its highest amount since Aug. 7, 2015, increasing 2.9 cents to $3.828.



The average price has risen 24 consecutive days and 29 of the past 30, increasing 56 cents, including 2 cents on Monday, according to figures from AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 23.1 cents more than one week ago, 55.9 cents higher than one month ago and 32.6 cents greater than one year ago.



The recent sharp increases are the result of a series of refinery issues that have reduced supply, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

Gas Gauge - KESQ



``Of the 10 California refineries that produce at least 75,000 barrels of fuel a day, six of them are experiencing unplanned issues, planned maintenance or both,'' Marie Montgomery of the Automobile Club of Southern California told City News Service.



The 2015 figure included San Bernardino County.