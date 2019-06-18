County gas prices drop for 29th straight day
COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif.- - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped today for the 29th consecutive day and 42nd time in the last 43 days, decreasing 1.3 cents to $3.697, its lowest amount since April 4.
The average price has dropped 36 cents over the past 43 days, including seven-tenths of a cent on Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.
Check out the lowest prices in the Coachella Valley with the News Channel 3 gas gauge.
The average price is 8.8 cents less than one week ago and 29 cents lower than one month ago, but 2.9 cents more than a year ago.
