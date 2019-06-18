County gas prices drop for 29th straight day

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif.- - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped today for the 29th consecutive day and 42nd time in the last 43 days, decreasing 1.3 cents to $3.697, its lowest amount since April 4.



The average price has dropped 36 cents over the past 43 days, including seven-tenths of a cent on Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 8.8 cents less than one week ago and 29 cents lower than one month ago, but 2.9 cents more than a year ago.

