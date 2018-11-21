County gas prices drop for 28th straight day

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif.- - A drop of two-tenths of a cent today extended the streak of decreases in the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County to 28 days, the longest streak in more than two years.



The average price has dropped 22.8 cents over the past 28 days to $3.573, its lowest amount since Sept. 24, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.



The average price is 4.7 cents less than one week ago and 22.5 cents lower than one month ago, but 39 cents more than one year ago. It has risen 50 cents since the start of the year.



The average price dropped 35 consecutive days from July 12-Aug. 15, 2016, when it also included figures from San Bernardino County.

