County gas prices drop 20 of last 21 days

Posted: May 27, 2019 12:41 PM PDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 12:41 PM PDT

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif.- - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped today for the 20th time in the last 21 days, decreasing three-tenths of a cent to $3.927, its lowest amount since April 11, but the highest it's been on Memorial Day since 2014.
   
The average price has dropped 13 cents over the past 21 days, including six-tenths of a cent Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.
   
It is 5.6 cents less than one week ago and 12.6 cents lower than one month ago, but 22.2 cents higher than one year ago.

