County gas prices dip 17 days straight
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif.- - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped today for the 17th consecutive day and 30th time in the last 31 days, decreasing 1.1 cents to $3.837, its lowest amount since April 9.
The average price has dropped 22 cents over the past 31 days, including eight-tenths of a cent on
Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.
According to the GasBuddy.com, the lowest gas price in the valley as of this morning was $3.49 per gallon.
The average price is 7 cents less than one week ago and 22 cents lower than one month ago, but 14 cents higher than one year ago.
