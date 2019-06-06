News

County gas prices dip 17 days straight

By:

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 11:53 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 11:53 AM PDT

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif.- - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped today for the 17th consecutive day and 30th time in the last 31 days, decreasing 1.1 cents to $3.837, its lowest amount since April 9.
   
The average price has dropped 22 cents over the past 31 days, including eight-tenths of a cent on

Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

According to the GasBuddy.com, the lowest gas price in the valley as of this morning was $3.49 per gallon. 

The average price is 7 cents less than one week ago and 22 cents lower than one month ago, but 14 cents higher than one year ago.
 


