County Department of Child Support Services receives $5.4 million increase in funding

County Department of Child Support Servi

The Riverside County Department of Child Support Services will receive an increase in funding of over $5.4 million for the next fiscal year

The money comes from Governor Gavin Newsom's budget for the 2019/2020 fiscal year that was signed earlier this week. The funds will be used to hire 29 caseworkers.

Officials said this is the first time in 19 years +the department has received a significant increase in funding.

"What this does for the families is being able to process their cases on time. It is a financial and emotional relief for those who need it, for those who are looking for ways to get the money and funding they need for their children," said Yaoska Machado, public information specialist for the county.

According to the department, one caseworker averages 900 cases each year. Their goal is to only assign a workload of 188 cases each year.