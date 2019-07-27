County board accepts proposal for new library in Desert Hot Springs

County board accepts proposal for new li

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors accepted a proposal where to $50 million will be spent on three new county libraries, including one in Desert Hot Springs.

"Desert Hot Springs we always seem to be on the other side of the tracks waiting for some good news. We're always lobbying for the types of amenities that the other cities have. I think the supervisors recognized that and said okay it's time" said Russell Betts, a Desert Hot Springs city council member.

Betts continued, "We're very appreciative of all the help especially from the Riverside County Board of Supervisors that authorized the funding in a very important vote."

The proposal marks one of the "biggest investments" in the history of the county library system.

City officials added a plot of land on Park Lane and Palm Drive, which is centrally located, and if all goes according to plan, they should break ground by the end of this year.

"This will be 15,000 square feet here which will take up most of this space here once you put the parking lot. It's a great location it's right on the bus line it's near the other downtown city services," Betts said.

City officials said they've lobbied for the library for years.

"It's something that we very much need," Betts said. "I don't know what it is with our community but I step in the library every so often and it always has good attendance."

The city's current library is typically packed with people of all ages.

Some Desert Hot Springs residents told News Channel 3 the library provides a safe, cool and quiet place to work, as well as, technological resources that many don't have at home.

"I use it just to get a little quiet time," said Cary Hannaford, a frequent visitor of the Desert Hot Springs Library. "It's been a really handy place to come."

"I'm a volunteer here I see a lot of kids just coloring, reading their books, filling out their reading logs and it's awesome," said Calianndra William, a volunteer at the Desert Hot Springs Library.

The city's current library was built back in 1972.

"They're kind of rundown, they're kind of old. I'm excited to see the new library," William said.

"I think it'll be excellent to enlarge the space have more room for people to come," Hannaford said.

The new library is expected to be finished in early 2021.