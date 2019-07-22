Counterculture icon Paul Krassner dies in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - Paul Krassner, the author and political activist who helped fuel the 1960s counterculture and is credited with inventing the term ``yippies,'' died today at the age of 87, The Associated Press reported.



Krassner died in Desert Hot Springs, where he had recently been in hospice care after an unspecified illness, his daughter Holly Krassner Dawson told the news service.



Krassner was often grouped with two other high-profile activists from the 1960s, Abbie Hoffman and Jerry Rubin. Their group was known as the Youth International Party, or Yippies, and they gained infamy for carrying out socio-political stunts, including throwing dollar bills onto the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange in 1967 and running a pig for president in 1968.

But Krassner was also a prolific author, public speaker and even stand-up comedian. His latest book, ``Zapped by the God of Absurdity,'' will be released later this year, according to Dawson.Radio host and ``Simpsons'' voice actor Harry Shearer tweeted: ``RIP the satirical genius Paul Krassner. His insanely ballsy approach to political comedy stands ever taller today. We did a couple of live shows together in the 90s (with Peter Bergman), and as hard as he was on his targets, he was always lovely to work with.''