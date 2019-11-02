Councilwoman Lisa Middleton considering running for Sen. Stone's seat

Copyright 2017 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Lisa Middleton wins early endorsement for Palm Springs City Council.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif.- - News Channel 3 has confirmed that Palm Springs Councilwoman Lisa Middleton is considering running for the 28th Senate District seat recently vacated by Jeff Stone.

Middleton told News Channel 3 she has been on the phone with friends and trusted advisors seeking opinions and will make her decision in the coming days.

Stone officially vacated the 28th Senate District seat on Friday after he was appointed by President Donald Trump to serve as the Western Regional Director of the United States Department of Labor. He will be responsible for overseeing workplace safety, wage laws, and employment data-gathering in

Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and Washington state.

Stone was elected to the State Senate in 2014 and reelected in 2018. A special election will be held to fill Stone's seat. While a date for the special election has not been established, Gov. Newsom must call for a special election within 14 days of the senate seat becoming vacant.

Middleton was elected to the Palm Springs City Council in 2017, becoming the first transgender candidate to be elected to a non-judicial position in state history. She is also one of only eight transgender elected officials in the nation.

Palm Springs Councilwoman Lisa Middleton

Earlier this year, Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Middleton to the California Public Employees' Retirement System Board of Administration.

Before being elected to the city council, Middleton was a former senior vice president of internal affairs for the State Compensation Insurance Fund, former ONE PS chairwoman, Palm Springs planning commissioner, board member for the Desert Horticulture Society of the Coachella Valley, LGBT Community Center of the Desert, Equality California and Neighborhoods USA.

If she decides to run, Middleton would join another local resident, Joy Silver, a small business owner in Palm Springs, who announced her intent to run for the seat on Friday

"After the last election, it will come as no big shock to you that Mr. Stone has decided to join the circus of corruption we are witnessing in Trump's administration," read a release issued by Silver's campaign. "He's abandoning his post and the people of Riverside County. But the good news is that we have a new chance to elect a representative who will actually fight for us. If it is the will of the people, I would be honored to be that person."

Silver previously ran against Stone in 2018.

Middleton would also join Temecula City Councilman Dr. Matt Rahn. Stone, along with Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove, endorsed Rahn to fill out his term in the 28th Senate District.

"One of my major considerations when deciding to accept this appointment from the President was to make sure our district continues to be represented by someone who shares our values and commitment to protect taxpayers, expand Riverside County's economy and be a strong advocate for public safety," Stone said. "Councilman Matt Rahn checks all those boxes and more. He is a dedicated public servant with an impressive background and I am very happy to endorse Matt."

The 28th district encompasses the entire Coachella Valley and a good portion of western Riverside County.

Map of senate district (Courtesy of Sen. Stone's website)

