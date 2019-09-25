Could tiny homes house the homeless in Palm Springs-

PALM SPRINGS, Calif - An outreach organization could soon set the stage to help solve homelessness right here in the valley.

Street Life Project is teaming up with local building manufacturer, Quadrow Inc. to construct what are known as 'Tiny Homes.'

Christian Jelmberg, founder of Street Life Project, has high hopes for what these tiny homes can do.

"This can literally end homelessness," Christian said. "This is a bridge housing solution. This is a temporary spot between the streets and getting permanently housed."



The tiny homes would consist of small rooms for the homeless. Amenities like bathrooms and kitchens would be shared. Christian says he'd like to see other services be available to residents, such as vocational training. He says the final unit would be about 103 square feet.

Toshi Ghalebi is the founder of Quadrow Inc. His business is creating the tiny homes, which he says can be assembled with 2 to 3 people.



"We can just make a building and lay out where the glass goes, windows go, partitions go. It's completely flexible," Ghalebi said.

Toshi says the infrastructure is also something worth noting.



"The components are a lot more robust. Nobody has to worry about mold, mildew, termites," Ghalebi said.

Ghalebi says the walls are made from magnesium oxide instead of traditional dry wall.

"At the same time making the building fire proof, completely water proof. We use the MgO inside and outside," Ghalebi said.

In all, Jelmberg says the cost for both the modules and services could range to about 10 thousand dollars.

Earlier this month Governor Gavin Newsom's state budget revealed Palm Springs is slated to receive 10 million dollars to curb homelessness.

"We have to now start thinking about what we're going to use that money for, but first it has to be finalized at the state level in terms of the criteria- what it has to be used for specifics. And then we're going to go forward to make sure that we use that in the best way possible," Palm Springs City Manager David Ready said.



Ready says the city is interested in hearing more.

"Tiny homes idea is worth reviewing on its merit whether we have the 10 million dollars or not."

Ready says so far, no plan has been officially submitted to the city.

