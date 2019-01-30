Coroner's office seek public's help identifying deceased woman

RIVERSIDE, Calif.- - The Riverside County Coroner's Office is seeking the public's help to identify a woman who died of natural causes in Riverside.

The woman, who was reportedly known by "Deborah" by other transients in the area, was in her 50's or early 60's, 5' 4", weighed approximately 92 pounds, had gray hair and blue eyes, and had an "indiscernible" tattoo on her lower left leg.

According to the Coroner's office, all attempts to identify the woman have been unsuccessful.

She died of natural causes in a tent which she lived in behind a business located on the 2200 block of 3rd street in Riverside.

Anyone with information on this woman's identity or family is urged to contact the Riverside County Sheriff-Coroner's office 951-443-2300 and refer to case number #2018-00325.