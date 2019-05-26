Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in possible hit-and-run collision on I-10
Jesus Francisco Torres killed on I-10
PALM DESERT, Calif. - The Riverside County Coroner's Office has identified 39-year-old Jesus Francisco Torres as the person who was killed on Interstate 10 westbound between Washington Street and Jefferson Street, early Saturday morning.
Original Story: Pedestrian killed in possible hit-and-run collision on I-10
California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, just after 1 a.m., Saturday morning.
News Channel 3 has requested more details on a suspect, along with information on the vehicle the suspect was driving, but we have not yet received a response.
According to CHP, the investigation is ongoing.
Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on this developing story.
