Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in possible hit-and-run collision on I-10

PALM DESERT, Calif. - The Riverside County Coroner's Office has identified 39-year-old Jesus Francisco Torres as the person who was killed on Interstate 10 westbound between Washington Street and Jefferson Street, early Saturday morning.

California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, just after 1 a.m., Saturday morning.

News Channel 3 has requested more details on a suspect, along with information on the vehicle the suspect was driving, but we have not yet received a response.

According to CHP, the investigation is ongoing.

