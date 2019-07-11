Cooling centers in three valley cities, by the numbers

PALM SPRINGS. Calif.- - At the beginning of July, Riverside County helped facilitate the opening of three emergency overnight cooling centers in Palm Springs, Cathedral City, and Desert Hot Springs.

After over a full week of operation, News Channel 3 has acquired the numbers on their usage, courtesy of Greg Rodriquez, Public Policy Advisor for Supervisor V. Manuel Perez.

As a whole, the cooling centers have seen a steady increase in usage since July 2, with the Palm Springs center being utilized the most.

View the full numbers on the usage of the cooling centers below:

The cooling centers are slated to remain open through September.

On June 26, Palm Springs Councilmember Geoff Kors announced on Facebook that the centers will be opening in Palm Springs, Cathedral City, and Desert Hot Springs.

"After months of work, the three cities, Riverside County and Desert Healthcare District have obtained funding to open overnight emergency shelters with wrap around services to help transition homeless individuals and families into housing," Kors wrote in the post.

Earlier in June, Demuth Community Center opened as an emergency overnight shelter for a pair of days.

"All 3 shelters will be open from 7pm-7am from July 1st-September 30th," Greg Rodriquez, Public Policy Advisor for Supervisor Perez's Office wrote in an email to News Channel 3. "The shelters will also serve as a place where counselors can work with the homeless to not only provide temporary relief from the heat but also work to find long term solutions and possible housing for those that use the temporary shelters."