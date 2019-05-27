Cooler temps bringing more visitors, business to downtown Palm Springs

0526 mem day biz

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Daytime high temperatures, well below normal for this time of year get the credit for an unusually busy Memorial Day weekend in downtown Palm Springs.

It's a packed Sunday afternoon on Palm Canyon Drive as people enjoy the partly cloudy skies.

"This is a blessing. It's unbelievable. Normally this time of the year we're holed up in our house,” Mark Wasserkrug, who lives in Palm Desert, said.

He says he's thrilled to stay in town to enjoy the cooler than usual temperatures. He says this is the busiest he's ever seen the downtown in his 20 years in the valley and says he doesn't have to drive to the beach this time.

"This Memorial Day because the weather has been so pleasant, we're staying home. Spending a little money locally, and having fun along the way,” Wasserkrug said.

Money that's being spent at businesses like Wabi-Sabi. Owner Darrell Baum has noticed the increased foot traffic into his shop.

"This has been a busier Memorial Day than what I've seen in the past. A lot of a people in the street,” Baum said.

"We're way above last year and this May is almost matching with season, so we're really surprised by it,” Baum said.

At the Palm Springs Air Museum, preparations were underway for its Memorial Day event and the cooler weather is welcome news to those planning to fly up.

"I think it's one of the best days. Normally it's about 100 degrees out. It's going to be in the high 70s to the low 80s. Perfect day to come out and see this,” Fred Bell, vice chair of the Palm Springs Air Museum board, said.

The ideal conditions mean the air museum is expected to accommodate a lot more visitors for its festivities.

"We've added a lot of parking down by the school district site just south of us on Gene Autry. Just a half a block away,” Bell said.

It's an influx that's certainly welcome in the city.

"I know this little shot in the arm, the last respite for some of these businesses. This is going to maybe help get over the hump and get ready for the summer,” Wasserkrug said.