Contact in the Desert Expo kicks off in Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif.- - There's an out-of-this-world experience going on in Indian Wells this weekend, as Friday was the start of the annual Contact in the Desert Expo.

“You have to question everything and even if we think our government has told us everything, maybe not everything for the right reasons,” Michelle Nevil, visiting from Orange County, said.

Curiosity is king at the expo, drawing thousands of people to discuss and hear more on some unconventional topics like UFO’s, extraterrestrial life, or ancient aliens.

“This is like a space where people with expanded minds and ideas and philosophies can actually be open and share their ideas,” Joe Nevil, visiting from Orange County, said.

That's the idea behind the convention for founder and producer Victoria Gevoian. In the seven years the expo has gone on, it's grown from hundreds to several thousand attending each day, especially since moving to Indian Wells.

“I am amazed at the number of people that have come out, not only last year but this year as well, and seeing the enthusiasm,” Gevoian said.

The convention comes days after Navy pilots disclosed seeing UFOs on the East Coast between 2014 and 2015. It's definitely something on the minds of attendees.

“Flying saucers exist because people see things all the time, but they can't explain what are,” Joe Nevil said.

Ultimately, they hope the discussion of topics like UFO's leads to more transparency.

“Hopefully in our lifetime, full disclosure will be given and people will really know what's out there,” Joe Nevil said.

Tickets are still available for Contact in the Desert, and it will run through Monday.