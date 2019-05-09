Construction on Gene Autry creates traffic issues as N Indian shuts down again

With N Indian Canyon Drive shut down again at the Whitewater Wash, the main way around the closure is Gene Autry Trail.

N Indian shut down due to wind and sand pile-up yet again

However, a construction project on Gene Autry several lanes are closed, slowing traffic.

It's a headache for drivers already made worse due to the windy conditions that shut down N Indian Canyon. Some drivers say they wish the city would hold the construction projects until the wind goes away and roads reopen.

"If they could plan the big projects when there aren't going to be so many people or they know the wind is so bad because it's hard on the workers too," said Daun DeVore, a Palm Springs resident.

Signs along the road say drivers should expect delays on Gene Autry at Vista Chino from May 6 through July 9. With extreme congestion from construction on top of the windy conditions drivers out on the roads shared some advice.

"Just make adjustments watch what you're doing keep your hands on the wheel don't text and drive," said James Shanas, a traveler from Corona.

News Channel 3's Madison Weil asked the city how they plan to address the sand dunes piled on major arteries. Marcus Fuller, assistant city manager & city engineer for Palm Springs said they hired a contractor called Tri-Star to help with the last clean, which cost more than $22,000.

Fuller said they're at the mercy of mother nature and unable to provide a timeline for the road's reopening.