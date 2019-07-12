Construction begins to add lanes to Indian Canyon Drive

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Construction is underway to add lanes to a stretch of Indian Canyon Drive between Palm Springs and Desert Hot Springs, officials said today.

Two additional lanes will be added in each direction to road north of Interstate 10 between 20th and 18th avenues as part of the first phase of the project, which is scheduled to be completed by mid-August, according to Riverside County Transportation Director Patty Romo. The road, a major north-

south connector, currently only has one lane in each direction in that area.

Phase two of the project will see the additional lanes extended all the way north to Dillon Road, where new traffic signal will also be constructed.

"The City of Desert Hot Springs is excited to see work beginning on this much needed arterial project in the cities of Desert Hot Springs, Palm Springs, and County of Riverside,'' said Scott Matas, mayor of Desert Hot Springs.

Matas continued, "This project will help commuting traffic get to their destinations and help the movement of goods in the growing industrial areas of Desert Hot Springs and Palm Springs by easing congestion.''

Construction will be done at night, between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., to minimize traffic disruption, according to Romo.

The second phase of the project is planned to begin in early 2020.